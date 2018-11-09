Menu
HEARTLESS: Vandals have driven a car onto the Bargara Golf Course, damaging one of the greens.

Hoon's late-night drive across the greens

Toni Benson-Rogan
9th Nov 2018 10:25 AM
CARELESS vandals have taken a late-night joy ride across the Bargara Golf Club's course, causing damage to the practise putting greens.

Bargara Golf Shop owner Janice Curd found the damage when she arrived at the shop this morning and said it was a slap in the face for the greenskeepers and volunteers who worked tirelessly for the club.

She said the club cops this kind of vandalism often.

"We tend to get a bit of damage over the years with people writing profanities on greens or doing other things,” she said

"Unfortunately, while it mightn't be a huge amount of costs to fix that (the greens), it's more time consuming and the disrespect that seems to be happening more and more for the community as well as other people's property and also the time that it takes for the greenskeepers or the volunteers to fix it where they could be doing something else.

"There's a lot of time taken to preserve the course in a fantastic look, anything that then destroys that is heartbreaking to those volunteers, to the members, and it doesn't look very nice when you've got visitors coming from out of town to come and play and they see things like that.”

Ms Curd said reckless damage, such as the incident this morning, had an impact on not only the business but the entire community.

"It doesn't give a good impression on us, it doesn't give a good impression on the community at a large, it's just not a good look for Bundaberg,” she said.

"When people come to pay their green fees or pay golf here, it's (the damage is) right there in front of our Bargara sign.”

A call out had been made to social media to try to locate the culprits.

"People need to be more respectful and more considerate of other peoples property,” Ms Curd said.

"While they might think it's fun to be running rampant and doing these silly things, it can be detrimental to that business and to the community at large.”

The vandalism has not yet been reported to police.

