Hoons keeping you up at night? Here's what to do

Locals are frustrated with hoons in the region. File

BUNDABERG police are reminding locals that the best way to help catch hoons is by relaying licence plate number details to officers.

The reminder comes as dozens of locals took to social media to complain about loud motorbike riding in the Bundaberg area.

Locals said the hooning had gone on through the night on Thursday until around 3am yesterday morning.

Residents in areas including Norville, Walkervale and Avenell Heights vented their frustration saying their children were being woken by the bike some thought could be a Harley Davidson.

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman said the local traffic branch worked hard with many hooning offences in the region including the "lappers” in the main street.

"We get (reports) all the time,” she said.

"Those sorts of reports are just constant.”

One of the biggest challenges for police is that hoons are often heard but not seen.

The spokeswoman said if locals could provide a number plate it was a big help to police who could then identify drivers and compare complaints to others on file in order to help with their investigations.

Hoons can be reported by calling 134 666 or visiting https://bit.ly/2CacgHY.