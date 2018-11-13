Hoon destroys $72k car in 'childish' act on sporting fields

DIDN'T GET AWAY: Hayden Eric Michael Mcguane pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to numerous driving charges.

DIDN'T GET AWAY: Hayden Eric Michael Mcguane pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to numerous driving charges.

A HOON has not only lost his driver's licence and job as a result of tearing up sports fields, he also destroyed his $72,000 car.

Hayden Eric Michael Mcguane pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week to one count of driving without due care and attention, one of driving while on a provisional licence subject to a late-night restriction and one of causing unreasonable noise and smoke.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said police noticed headlights and heard engines revving on the football and soccer fields on Reaney St on May 18 at 12.45am.

The court heard there were many cars hooning on the fields and that Mcguane had been fish-tailing when he lost control of his $72,000 vehicle, rolling it and crashing it.

Police found Mcguane in his vehicle, which had sustained damage to the windscreen and bonnet.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the vehicle was written off as a result of the crash.

Ms Lane said Mcguane, who was not allowed to be driving from 11pm-5am, had a passenger in the car at the time.

The court heard there was a part of someone's body hanging out of the vehicle at one stage, therefore not wearing a seatbelt.

"You have been picked up being a nuisance to the community, causing loss to the community and being a danger to yourself or your passenger," magistrate Cameron Press said.

"This is appalling childish conduct."

Mr King said since the offence, Mcguane had gained employment driving trucks between Brisbane, Moranbah and Rockhampton.

Mr Press ordered Mcguane to complete 150 hours of community service within 12 months, disqualified him from driving for four months and ordered him to pay $542 restitution.