Hoon driver sent to jail after doing burnouts on oval

A 25-YEAR-OLD driver who evaded police along the Esplanade at Woodgate after doing burnouts on Woodgate Oval has been jailed.

Christopher Alan Royan pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, failing to stop and wilful damage in relation to the incident on September 2 last year.

Royan was sentenced to a head sentence of 18 months with a parole release date of September 15 this year.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years.