Hooked on local beach security

IT’S comes as no shock that sharks are caught off the Bundaberg coast, but just how many are snagged on the region’s drumlins might raise a few eyebrows.

While shark control measures are set to be redeployed within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park in the middle of this month, but it’s business as usual for our waterways.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries QFish Shark Control Program data there was slightly more than one shark caught per week last year.

Of the 1026 sharks which have been caught on the local drumlins since 2001, 58 were caught last year and eight have been caught this year.

Based on a Cardno September report on the Queensland Shark Control Program review of alternative approaches some of the sharks caught off the Woongarra coast between 2001 and 2019, five were white sharks, 198 tiger sharks and 36 bullsharks.

The local coast has 20 drumlins covering four beaches: Oaks, Neilson Park, Bargara and Kellys, which typically snags tiger sharks with an average size of 2.10m and whites of 2.7m the report said.

But it’s not unheard of to see tiger sharks up to 4m in length and whites up to 2 – 3.4m.

Despite the hundreds of sharks which have been caught, let alone the number that frequent the local waterways, the Cardno report suggests that there have only been two recorded unprovoked shark bites in Woongarra since 1962.

A Fisheries Queensland spokesman said sharks caught in this region are humanly euthanised and taken 2km offshore to be disposed of. “On average drumlins are serviced every second day,” the spokesman said.

“There are no current plans to increase the number of drumlins on the Woongarra coastline.”

While the report didn’t provide specific recommendations, the spokesman said ork is underway that will provide more beach-specific information to guide future decisions on appropriate alternatives.