Hook embedded in dog’s stomach

TILLA the Jack Russell Cross is lucky to be alive after swallowing a fishing hook while walking along the Brisbane River at Hamilton Wharf.

Tilla the dog swallowed a hook. Picture: Albion Vet Surgery

The pet dog was forced to undergo emergency surgery to remove it, after she was spotted with fishing line coming from her mouth and rushed to Albion Vet Surgery last Friday.

Radiographs were taken immediately and showed the hook had become embedded in the dog's stomach.

"The dog had actually swallowed the entire hook, which was four centimetres, and the dog weighed three kilograms… the hook takes up much of that dog's insides," said Dr Andrew Lobb, who performed the surgery.

"She was extremely lucky, especially for the size of that hook relative to the size of the dog - I don't even know how it fit that in its mouth."

An X-ray showing the hook swallowed by Tilla. Picture: Albion Vet Surgery

Dr Andrews said it was fortunate the hook didn't pierce the dog's oesophagus or stomach, which could have ultimately killed the family pet.

Tilla underwent emergency surgery to remove the hook and repair the damage. She is expected to make a full recovery.

"She's doing remarkably well - leaps and bounds I would say," Dr Andrews said. "That's exactly what her parents said too. She was very, very happy and chipper and it was if nothing had ever happened."

The hook removed from little Tilla. Picture: Albion Vet Surgery

Dr Andrews said it was a reminder for fishers to be mindful of disposing equipment.

"It's just a gentle reminder, coming back to summer, that we don't leave our wasted fishing line and tackle behind, if not for (the safety) of our own pets, than other people's pets and other wildlife," he said.