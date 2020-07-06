Menu
OPINION: Betty Lowis thinks council should adopt a tree planting ceremony to honour elderly residents.
Letters to the Editor

Honouring elderly people in the community

Betty Lowis
6th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
I was upset to see on the news that our local council has decided to abolish the early payment for rates discount.

The reason was given was that it was unfair for those who could not afford to pay on time, words to that effect.

How presumptuous, just because some of us may pay on or before the due date, does not always mean we can afford it more than anyone else.

I usually pay our rates as soon as I get the notice, being mindful of the fact the money will help to make interest when added to their finances.

I save for our rates and all other household expenditure with regular deposits to a bank account just for that purpose.

In future I will pay the rates on the deadline.

Also, to the best of my knowledge, Maryborough has something Bundaberg does not have.

On the news I saw an old lady who celebrated her 100th birthday being given a tree from the council.

They have a special park where the people who are 100 years old and over plant trees.

This lady had a little ceremony there and one of her family members planted it for her. She had her photo taken beside it. A square block with her details was placed beside it.

What a lovely idea to be honouring these old people.

Especially these days when old people can be made to feel guilty for still being alive.

Betty Lowis, Kepnock

Bundaberg News Mail

