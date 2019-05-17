Honouring a great: Bob Hawke's memorable Bundy moments

AUSSIE LARRIKIN: Bob Hawke is being remembered as one of Australia's most popular leaders.

"ANY boss who sacks anyone for not turning up today is a bum.”

It's one of the most memorable quotes to come from one of Australia's past leaders and captures the larrikin that was our former Prime Minister Bob Hawke.

Former Member for Hinkler Brian Courtice was part of the Hawke Government in 1987 and 1990 and has paid tribute to the late Mr Hawke after his passing Thursday.

Mr Courtice described Mr Hawke as one of Australia's most popular Prime Ministers who treated everyone equally.

"I think he was a great Aussie and a larrikin and I think that's how he wanted to be remembered,” he said.

"He had incredible intellect and he holds the record for drinking beer out of a yard glass. People enjoyed his company and he had a great sense of humour.”

He reflected on one of Mr Hawke's visits to Bundaberg during his term.

"I remember going to meet him at the Bougainvillea Hotel and when his security detail said I could go in, he was sitting in his chair in his shorts and he was on the phone to a mate discussing which horses to bet on for the day,” he said.

"He was a typical Aussie larrikin and bloke.”

Mr Courtice said his first interaction with Mr Hawke was during the 1984 election campaign in Gladstone.

"We were walking down Hanson Rd in Gladstone and there was approximately 2000 students waving and cheering as if he was a rockstar,” he said.

"The late Peter Harvey, one of the leading national journalists, said to me 'I've never seen anything like this before'.

"Bob had that capacity to capture the imagination of people from all walks of life, whether it be the young, workers, company directors or the elderly, he interacted with people and typified the Aussie larrikin.

"He was successful in winning four elections for the Australian Labor Party in 1983, 1984, 1987 and 1990 and I was fortunate enough to be elected in 1987 and 1990 and be part of his government.”

Mr Courtice said everyone from ministers to backbenchers were at ease when it came to meetings.

"He treated everyone as an equal and it was a great feeling when you're in the company of the Prime Minister and you can call him Bob, he didn't expect to be called Mr Prime Minister,” he said.

"I think history will judge Bob Hawke very well, the late and great Abraham Lincoln said the measure of any man is like a tree, it's when the tree is on the ground that it's measured.

"I think now he has gone from a political icon to a legend and he will stand up there with Menzies, and with his two heroes John Curtin and Ben Chifley.”

Hinkler's Labor candidate Richard Pascoe has taken to social media to pay tribute to the late former Prime Minister.

Sharing a statement from Labor leader Bill Shorten, Mr Pascoe said: "The Labor Party gives thanks for the life of Bob Hawke, and honours him for giving so much to Australia.”

Mr Pasoce said Mr Hawke would be remembered for his ability to work with all Australians.

"Bob Hawke loved Australia and was a true Australian great. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” he said.

"His ability to work with all Australians for the betterment of Australia will always be remembered.

"Australians everywhere will remember Bob Hawke and honour a man who gave so much to the country and people he cared for so deeply.”

Mr Hawke served at Australia's Prime Minister from 1983 until 1991, where he was succeeded by Paul Keating.

One of his visits to Bundaberg was on June 25, 1987 where he outlined policy goals for the rural sector of Australia.

In his speech at the time Mr Hawke assured he was talking to the whole of Australia and not just metro areas.

"But my first message to you today must be this - that when in Sydney I used the words "the Australian people” I was speaking to the whole nation and I was referring to all the Australian people, whether they live in Bankstown or Bundaberg,” he said.