Winx returns the honour in her comeback

Australia’s greatest racehorse Winx can move ahead of joint record-holder Black Caviar when she returns next month.

TRAINER Chris Waller has ended speculation about champion Winx's comeback race by confirming she will return next month in the race named in her honour.

She will attempt a record 26th consecutive win in the Group 1 Winx (formerly Warwick) Stakes (1400m) at Royal Randwick on August 18.

Winx won the weight-for-age race the past two years to kickstart her successful Cox Plate campaigns.

But after she resumed with a seven-length romp in the Chipping Norton Stakes over 1600m in the autumn, debate has raged about whether Waller would miss the Winx Stakes and go first-up into the Chelmsford Stakes.

Waller, who was at Royal Randwick on Saturday before flying to Japan, where he inspected super sire Deep Impact at Northern Farm on Sunday, confirmed Winx would resume in the Winx Stakes.

"She'll run over 1400m first-up,'' Waller said. "The Winx Stakes is where she'll run.

"The Memsie is there the following week but that's only there if there were washouts.

"It makes it a little bit easier to prepare her here in Sydney.''

Winx takes out the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick in April. Picture: AAP

Ladbrokes has the great mare $1.15 favourite to extend her winning streak in the Winx Stakes, breaking the record for consecutive wins she shares with Black Caviar.

Waller said Winx was likely to have a barrier trial on July 20 at Warwick Farm or at Rosehill Gardens three days later.

"She will have two trials and then probably an exhibition gallop before she resumes,'' Waller said.

Winx was nearly beaten first-up in the Warwick Stakes last year, and then had a struggle to catch tearaway Red Excitement in the Chelmsford Stakes next starts, but Waller isn't expecting a repeat.

"This time in she looks great, her attitude and body language is great," Waller said.

"Hughie (Bowman) came over to ride her (Rosehill trackwork) last Thursday morning and he pulled up well, Winx pulled up better.''