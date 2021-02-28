‘HONOURED’: Heartfelt moment artist’s painting gifted to Governor

Kalkadoon artist Brooke Sutton and Chern'ee Sutton with his Excellency The Governor of Queensland, The Honourable Paul de Jersey.

You could say a Bundaberg artist has had a brush with royalty after meeting with The Governor of Queensland to give his Excellency one of her paintings.

Kalkadoon artist Brooke Sutton attended an event that was held to welcome his Excellency, the Honourable Paul de Jersey and celebrate the prosperity of the Bundaberg region.

Ms Sutton who is also the sister of Aboriginal artist Chern'ee Sutton said it was an honour to meet with his Excellency and tell him the meaning behind her gifted seaside piece.

"It was such a privilege to meet his Excellency and talk to him about my painting Wani Wani Watina in the Kalkadoon language which means 'to play side-by-side,'" Ms Sutton said.

"(The painting) represented Bundaberg, the beautiful coastline and iconic turtles from Mon Repos."

Set to be placed on permanent display at Government House, Ms Sutton said his Excellency loved the painting.

"I felt so privileged that His Excellency allowed me to have a photograph with him and his new painting," Ms Sutton said.

"This was my first time meeting his Excellency so I was a little nervous with all the protocols and formalities but he was such a lovely person and was genuinely interested in what I had to say."

Determined to make his mark on regional Queensland the Governor said his final six months in the role would see him travels to various areas across the state.

"Regional communities in particular need to be protected from the introduction of COVID-19 from elsewhere," the Governor said.

"By and large Queenslanders are resilient people, they display a great generosity of spirit; they look after each other and I'm very proud of them.

"I'm very proud to have been their Governor for six-and-a-half years."

During his time in Bundaberg the Governor visited three schools, four towns in the region and attended 17 public engagements.