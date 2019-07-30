Honour Roll: Recognising the Bundy region's police heroes
SERGEANT Megan Owens is one of Bundaberg's everyday heroes.
She's a mother of two with a passion for helping others.
Today she was recognised by her colleagues at the Queensland Police Service with a Meritorious Service Medal. She was one of many police officers and volunteers who received an award at the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club at Bargara.
The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to those who make a "continued substantial contribution" to the police service over a long period of time.
For Sgt Owens, the many contributions include the recovery efforts made through the Disaster Recovery Group after the 2013 floods, where she assisted in driving economic, environmental and community reconstruction efforts.
She has also consistently participated in crime prevention activities, born from her work as the Wide Bay district's crime manager.
Sgt Owens's job entails auditing, reviewing and allocating case files to and from many different departments within the police service, something she enjoys as it makes each day different to the last.
"The work I do is my day-to-day work but I also have the opportunity to engage with community," said Sgt Owens, who has been an officer since 1990.
She served in Bundaberg since 2000.
Sgt Owens described the award as "humbling".
Today's honour roll
QPS Medal
Administration Officer Valma Hotz
Senior Constable David Morgan
Senior Constable Ashley Peall
Senior Constable Ann-Maree Simmons
Senior Constable Darren
Wilkinson
QPS Medal 15 Year Clasp
Sergeant Dean Burgess
Senior Constable Tracey Graham
Senior Constable Gordon Hard
Senior Constable Julie Jones
Sergeant Joanne Lanzon
Senior Constable Daniel Lukan
Senior Constable Steven Moore
Senior Constable Tanya Peall
QPS Medal 20 Year Clasp
Sergeant Marty Arnold
Senior Constable Melinda Bardini
Sergeant Steven Bardini
Administration Officer Lynette Engstrom
Sergeant Grant Klaassen
Senior Constable Sean MacRae
Senior Constable William Roberston
Communications Room Officer Donna Smith
Sergeant Matthew Steinhardt
Senior Constable Andrew Taylor
Sergeant Michael Ward
QPS Medal 30 Year Clasp
Sergeant Michael Browne
Retired Sergeant Raymond Moodie
Sergeant Michael Prickett
QPS Medal 35 Year Clasp
Detective Sergeant Leanne Cheeseman
National Police Service Medal
Sergeant Dean Burgess
Senior Constable Tracy
Graham
Senior Constable Julie Jones
Senior Constable Daniel Lukan
Senior Constable Steven Moore
Senior Constable Tanya Peall
Retired Sergeant Chris Sidey
Senior Constable Brendon Steindl
National Medal
Sergeant Dean Burgess
Senior Constable Tracy Graham
Senior Constable Julie Jones
Senior Constable Steven Moore
Senior Constable Tanya Peall
Senior Constable Leslie Smith
Senior Constable Brendon Steindl
National Medal 1st Clasp
Sergeant Terrence Willett
Queensland Police Meritorious Service Medal
Sergeant Megan Owens
Queensland Police Bravery Medal
Fletcher Ericson
Acting Senior Constable Michael Gray
Instructor of the Year Award
Sergeant William Applebee
Service Awards and Certificates
Retired Sergeant Raymond Moodie - Certificate of Service
Nicholas Hart - Patrol
Officer's Certificate
Sherylea Jones - District Officer's Certificate
Acting Senior Constable Michael Gray - Superintendent's Certificate
Senior Constable Gordon Hard - Superintendent's Certificate
Senior Constable Jamie McCarthy - Superintendent's Certificate
Senior Constable Karen McNish - Superintendent's Certificate
Sergeant Russell Williams - Superintendent's Certificate
Sergeant Brett Gillard - Superintendent's Certificate, Operational Policing and Leadership
Senior Sergeant Glenn Cameron - Commissioner's Certificate, Operational
Volunteers in Policing Certificates - 20 Years of Volunteering
Patricia Arnold; Karl Bowman; Wendy Byrne; Kathy Cassie; Barry Cochrane; Donna Duncan; Beverley Kenna; Janet Lorenzetto; Susan McMullen; Shirley Oakman; Antionette Potroz; and Mavis White
HONOUR ROLL