Honour Roll: Recognising the Bundy region's police heroes

SERGEANT Megan Owens is one of Bundaberg's everyday heroes.

She's a mother of two with a passion for helping others.

Today she was recognised by her colleagues at the Queensland Police Service with a Meritorious Service Medal. She was one of many police officers and volunteers who received an award at the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club at Bargara.

The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to those who make a "continued substantial contribution" to the police service over a long period of time.

For Sgt Owens, the many contributions include the recovery efforts made through the Disaster Recovery Group after the 2013 floods, where she assisted in driving economic, environmental and community reconstruction efforts.

She has also consistently participated in crime prevention activities, born from her work as the Wide Bay district's crime manager.

Sgt Owens's job entails auditing, reviewing and allocating case files to and from many different departments within the police service, something she enjoys as it makes each day different to the last.

"The work I do is my day-to-day work but I also have the opportunity to engage with community," said Sgt Owens, who has been an officer since 1990.

She served in Bundaberg since 2000.

Sgt Owens described the award as "humbling".

Today's honour roll

QPS Medal

Administration Officer Valma Hotz

Senior Constable David Morgan

Senior Constable Ashley Peall

Senior Constable Ann-Maree Simmons

Senior Constable Darren

Wilkinson

QPS Medal 15 Year Clasp

Sergeant Dean Burgess

Senior Constable Tracey Graham

Senior Constable Gordon Hard

Senior Constable Julie Jones

Sergeant Joanne Lanzon

Senior Constable Daniel Lukan

Senior Constable Steven Moore

Senior Constable Tanya Peall

QPS Medal 20 Year Clasp

Sergeant Marty Arnold

Senior Constable Melinda Bardini

Sergeant Steven Bardini

Administration Officer Lynette Engstrom

Sergeant Grant Klaassen

Senior Constable Sean MacRae

Senior Constable William Roberston

Communications Room Officer Donna Smith

Sergeant Matthew Steinhardt

Senior Constable Andrew Taylor

Sergeant Michael Ward

QPS Medal 30 Year Clasp

Sergeant Michael Browne

Retired Sergeant Raymond Moodie

Sergeant Michael Prickett

QPS Medal 35 Year Clasp

Detective Sergeant Leanne Cheeseman

National Police Service Medal

Sergeant Dean Burgess

Senior Constable Tracy

Graham

Senior Constable Julie Jones

Senior Constable Daniel Lukan

Senior Constable Steven Moore

Senior Constable Tanya Peall

Retired Sergeant Chris Sidey

Senior Constable Brendon Steindl

National Medal

Sergeant Dean Burgess

Senior Constable Tracy Graham

Senior Constable Julie Jones

Senior Constable Steven Moore

Senior Constable Tanya Peall

Senior Constable Leslie Smith

Senior Constable Brendon Steindl

National Medal 1st Clasp

Sergeant Terrence Willett

Queensland Police Meritorious Service Medal

Sergeant Megan Owens

Queensland Police Bravery Medal

Fletcher Ericson

Acting Senior Constable Michael Gray

Instructor of the Year Award

Sergeant William Applebee

Service Awards and Certificates

Retired Sergeant Raymond Moodie - Certificate of Service

Nicholas Hart - Patrol

Officer's Certificate

Sherylea Jones - District Officer's Certificate

Acting Senior Constable Michael Gray - Superintendent's Certificate

Senior Constable Gordon Hard - Superintendent's Certificate

Senior Constable Jamie McCarthy - Superintendent's Certificate

Senior Constable Karen McNish - Superintendent's Certificate

Sergeant Russell Williams - Superintendent's Certificate

Sergeant Brett Gillard - Superintendent's Certificate, Operational Policing and Leadership

Senior Sergeant Glenn Cameron - Commissioner's Certificate, Operational

Volunteers in Policing Certificates - 20 Years of Volunteering

Patricia Arnold; Karl Bowman; Wendy Byrne; Kathy Cassie; Barry Cochrane; Donna Duncan; Beverley Kenna; Janet Lorenzetto; Susan McMullen; Shirley Oakman; Antionette Potroz; and Mavis White

HONOUR ROLL