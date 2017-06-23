Honour from the Queen for Bundy business pioneer

AWARD: Bundaberg businessman Lex Greensill with Prince Charles, in the office and on the farm with staff in Bundaberg.

WHILE you can take the man out of the red soil, you can't take the red soil out of the man.

And it's Bundaberg's red soil that has helped Lex Greensill on a path to global success.

Co-owner and director of Bundaberg's Greensill Farming Group, Mr Greensill, has been made a Commander of the British Empire for services to the economy in the 2017 Queen's Birthday Honours List.

In addition to his role and ownership of the Bundaberg farming business, Mr Greensil is founder, director and CEO of Greensill Capital.

Greensill Capital is a specialist provider of supply chain finance and working capital for companies globally.

The company was born after Mr Greensill saw first-hand the impact of late payments on small business when his father's sugar cane farm experienced the pressure of being a small company supplying large multinationals.

From those beginnings, he developed ideas on how suppliers could access more efficient financing, regardless of their size and geographic location.

The following years saw Mr Greensil successfully lead supply chain finance businesses for Morgan Stanley and Citi before he and a team of seasoned specialists founded Greensill in 2011.

His work led him to be appointed a senior advisor to the UK Prime Minister where he advised Downing St and the White House on the successful launch of their supply chain finance initiatives. He also became a senior advisor to the British government on supply chain finance.

Speaking about his award, Mr Greensil said he was delighted and humbled to have been awarded a CBE by Her Majesty.

"Her decision is a wonderful recognition of the indefatigable work that our team of 160 professionals in the UK and around the world do every day in providing over one million SMEs with access to ultra low-cost credit,” he said.

While Mr Greensill is based in the United Kingdom the close relationship that the Greensill family have as business owners is a key part of their operations in Australia and globally.

Greensill Farming Group CEO Peter Greensill said it was a wonderful acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication Lex had given to the finance industry at large.

"Our family and the entire team are extremely proud of this achievement,” he said.

"It's very rare that Lex and I don't speak daily, he loves this part of the world and keeping up to date with our production of sweet potatoes, watermelons and sugar cane.”