HONOUR FOR NOEL: Stitt gets recognised

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT: Noel Stitt (inset, playing for The Waves in 2010) will be inducted into the Bundaberg Cricket Association Hall of Fame. Mike Knott BUN240216NOEL1

CRICKET: When it comes to cricket in Bundaberg, Noel Stitt has done it all.

On the field he has been a player, a coach and an umpire.

Off it, he's been a treasurer, a junior co-ordinator and a senior president for The Waves and the Bundaberg Cricket Association.

Now Stitt has been rewarded for his service to the game with life membership at the BCA.

The honour was voted on last Sunday by the BCA board, which agreed in a majority to make him a life member.

"It's great to be given a life membership for service to the BCA,” Stitt said.

"I play and get involved in the game because of my two boys.

"But I've been involved in cricket all my life.”

The 53-year-old has been playing cricket since he was 11 years old.

He has been involved in some capacity for the past 42 years.

Stitt played for The Waves and the clubs that formed The Waves during his playing career and won titles along the way.

He kept playing until only recently when a heel injury prevented him from playing.

But that didn't stop him from contributing to the game.

Recently, he's been umpiring in all competitions each and every Saturday to make sure others can have a game.

"I've tried to play but things haven't fallen in line,” Stitt said.

"But I've been doing umpiring and in T20 I've been helping one of the franchises and got involved in helping them to score.”

Stitt said the highlight of his life in the sport was organising and running major events that have come to the region during his time as a junior co-ordinator and president of the BCA.

"One of the biggest things and joys for me was having a crack at hosting some of the big country carnival championships,” he said.

"They were held over a fortnight and now are held over nine or 10 days.

"Hosting something for that long takes a big effort.”

Stitt said he would continue to be involved and currently coaches junior kids through his work as a teacher and private tuition.

The honour for Stitt is also special for his family.

He now joins his father, who was a treasurer at the BCA for 15 to 20 years, as a life member.

"Thanks to the BCA for giving me the honour,” Stitt said.

"I also want to thank the people that were there that accepted me.”

Stitt was nominated for the honour by Vince Habermann, who was once president at Brothers when the new life member was a rival president at The Waves.

Current BCA president Ian Grills said it was a pleasure to vote him in.

"He's done a lot for Bundaberg cricket, held multiple positions,” he said.

"It's well deserved and he still does a lot for Bundy cricket.”

Stitt is the first person inducted in the past two years. The next life member will be voted for in 2021.