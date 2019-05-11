HONOUR FOR MATE: Stuart remembered with game, fundraiser

CELEBRATE: The Waves players celebrate a goal with Warrick Stuart (right) in 2017. The side will play Bingera today in a tribute to Stuart.

CELEBRATE: The Waves players celebrate a goal with Warrick Stuart (right) in 2017. The side will play Bingera today in a tribute to Stuart. Paul Donaldson BUN190817FOOT4

FOOTBALL: Today's match between The Waves and Bingera will be one of the most important clashes between the two sides in the history of the rivalry.

Not only are three points on the line but both clubs will officially honour the life of a mate and a stalwart to both clubs.

The Wide Bay Premier League clash at The Waves Grounds will pay tribute to Warrick Stuart who lost his life earlier this year through suicide.

His loss impacted both clubs with their first pre-season clash also dedicated to Stuart.

Stuart made his debut in seniors for Bingera before playing for The Waves and winning the NewsMail Cup and the Wide Bay Premier League in 2016 with the side.

The Waves secretary Renee Bock said during the game both clubs will pay their respect with a minute of applause.

"In the 10th minute, there will be a round of applause,” she said.

"It is to signify the number 10 that he wore proudly during his career.”

But The Waves hope the night can be more than just a tribute to Stuart.

It hopes the contest can raise awareness for suicide and particularly the impact the loss of someone can have on others.

The club will be raising funds during the night for charity StandBy - support after suicide, which helps those impacted by the loss of someone through suicide.

There will be a gold coin donation charge with all proceeds from that and the barbecue and canteen to go to the organisation.

There will also be tins around collecting money.

"We are hoping to raise at least $350 on the night for them,” Bock said.

"Even if we don't that will be the amount given to them.”

The Waves are focusing on the charity after Standby provided valuable assistance in recent times after the loss of Stuart. "It's an organisation that has supported the players through the last few months,” Bock said.

"We're bringing awareness that suicide can impact everyone.

"StandBy's Dave Facer will be coming to have chat to everyone about it.”

Facer, who is part of the crisis response team, said it was important everyone gets the support or help they need if they have lost a loved one to suicide.

"People are eight times more likely to consider suicide as a viable option if they have issues or trouble based purely on having contact with knowledge or awareness of someone that has lost their life through suicide,” he said.

"By providing a service, we can talk about issues, grief, understanding, anything they have with it.

"We help people reframe to a new normal.”

Facer said he still works with The Waves players and staff to deal with whatever help they need after the loss of Stuart.

"Arranged through the club we give information about self care and to try to promote people to get support,” he said.

"We also provided individual support to people who have requested it.”

Facer said The Waves had helped the organisation get a bigger profile and more funding, which has allowed them to support more staff.

The game starts at 6pm with both sides to play each other for the second time in five days after playing in the Triple M Cup on Monday.

If you need support you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

You can also contact StandBy on their 24 hour hotline on 0418 656 764.