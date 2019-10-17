Honour comes for Bundy Cricket

Bundaberg Cricket Association president Ian Grills is presented with the award for Queensland Cricket association of the year award, which Bundaberg won for last season. He was presented with the award by Queensland Cricket's Chris Walker.

CRICKET: The Bundaberg Cricket Association is officially one of the best in the sport in the state.

The association last week received the award from Queensland Cricket for being voted as the best association for the previous 12 months during the 2018/2019 season.

The association was recognised for turning itself around and for organising the Bundaberg T20 Premier League, which was a resounding success.

The club also raised funds and got grants from the Bundaberg Regional Council to upgrade its clubrooms at Salter Oval.

The association received a framed certificate for winning the award plus a signed bat from the Brisbane Heat from Queensland Cricket’s Chris Walker.

The association was also recognised earlier by Queensland Cricket with Shaun Rose winning volunteer of the year.