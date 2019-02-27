Menu
STREETSCAPE: Cr Wayne Honor standing next to the Wild Scotsman.
Honor's quarry to expand with change to planning scheme

Tahlia Stehbens
27th Feb 2019 9:36 AM
A QUARRY south-east of Gin Gin owned by Councillor Wayne Honor has got the green light to expand production after a material change to the Kolan Shire planning scheme was approved.

Cr Honor removed himself from the ordinary meeting yesterday while remaining councillors discussed the application for an extension to the existing business.

Coachtrail Investments Pty Ltd, located on Clarkes Road, Delan, will now extract up to 250,000 tonne of material by way of extraction and screening at the final stage of the development.

The clearing of the remnant vegetation was also approved, with a vegetated buffer to remain around the perimeter of the site to protect surrounding land uses.

"The quarry use will operate six days a week between 6am and 6pm,” planning and development councillor Ross Sommerfeld said. "Vehicle movements include small body trucks with a capacity for 12 tonne of material and a larger semi-trailer or body truck and "dog” trailer with a 24-32 tonne capacity.”

Cr Barnes raised the issue of resounding noise from blasting, but once concerns had been quashed, council moved the motion unanimously.

