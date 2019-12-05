Honor blames relief snub on ‘ignorance’

Judy and Cr Wayne Honor breed Droughtmasters on their property in Gin Gin. They have been impacted by drought and have to limit their stock.

BUNDABERG’S exclusion from the national Drought Communities Program showed “total ignorance” of local demographics.

The council’s natural resources spokesman, and Gin Gin cattle farmer, Cr Wayne Honor, said there were numerous families in the area financially stressed in the lead-up to Christmas.

And they could have benefited from the Federal Government’s assistance which would have provided $3000 to eligible farming households.

Bundaberg has so far been snubbed from the scheme because its employment ratio in agriculture did not meet the funding threshold.

“It’s total ignorance of the demographics of our region,” Cr Honor said.

“I don’t say that’s a local ignorance. It’s an ignorance of Federal Government.

“I have had an influx of people in the last fortnight about their situation and that they are on their last dollar,” he said.

“It’s not just the farmers, not at all. There are people not having work for many weeks because farmers are unable to irrigate or plant crops because they ran out of resources.

“We have a complex time ahead of us because of reduced water supply.”

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ managing director Bree Grima said the area should qualify for the program as it had been drought declared.

Bundaberg was dependent on farming, and more so than Australian Bureau of Statistics data recognised.

Data showed 2700 farms and 6800 jobs in Wide Bay Burnett, but data only considered commercial farming.

“When these guidelines are set for these types of funding agreements, they don’t recognise the reliance other sectors have on agriculture,” she said.

“For instance, the advanced food manufacturing sector.

“None of those figures come under jobs in the agriculture sector.”

A federal review of Bundaberg’s inclusion into the program will be made in the new year, but Ms Grima said “people are struggling now.”