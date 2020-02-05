Honor aims to carry on representing division

Cr Wayne Honor confirmed that he wants to continue representing Division 3 in the next council term. Picture: Mike Knott.

COUNCILLOR Wayne Honor revealed he will be campaigning for Division 3, saying he wanted to use his agro-political experience to help the area endure a challenging time.

Cr Honor is the last of the Bundaberg region councillors to declare their intention for the local government election next month.

“We’re facing the most difficult time ever simply because of the drought situation, it has taken a lot of our productivity away,” Cr Honor said in an interview during which he was moving his drought-affected cattle into a paddock.

“And on top of that, the big slam is the loss of the Paradise Dam capacity, and no guarantee we’re going to get it back.

“We have to fight really hard for that.”

Cr Honor is a third generation farmer from McIlwraith, but ever since becoming a councillor 16 years ago, his wife Judy has taken on the reins running their business.

He has hardly needed to work on the farm, at least until drought conditions worsened for their cattle.

He said the farm had expanded and survived 110 years because it was diversified.

“I want to see other families stay on the land, and I want to see other families stay in business,” Cr Honor said.

“In the downturn in the 1970s, I’ve seen the struggles the graziers had when they were getting a dollar a head for their cattle.

“Those times can return if we’re not careful.

“We can’t rely on one industry alone.

“We’ve got to have a multifaceted industry base, and that’s based on agriculture predominantly.

“We can’t get away from that. We’ve got to have secondary industry to come along and support that.

“If we can do that, my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren will live on in this area alongside the other families’ descendants.”