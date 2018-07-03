Honk if you want funding

ROAD WARRIORS: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Steve Minnikin, Callide MP Colin Boyce and Councillor Paul Lobegeier.

ROAD WARRIORS: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Steve Minnikin, Callide MP Colin Boyce and Councillor Paul Lobegeier. Mackenzie Colahan

SHADOW Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Steve Minnikin, was met with impassioned pleas for funding on the first day of his road trip through the North Burnett.

On Monday, Mr Minnikin began a tour of the Callide electorate with local MP Colin Boyce, dismayed by the lack of funds allocated toward the region's "rapidly deteriorating state-owned roads” in the most recent budget.

It took less than an hour in the cab of Mr Boyce's semi-trailer for the shadow minister to understand why so many residents were fed up.

"You can't get a handle on what's happening in Queensland by sitting in parliament in George St,” Mr Minnikin said.

"I wanted to get an appreciation for local conditions and I can see the bush needs to be looked after.

"Roads are the arteries of economic delivery and the regions are sick and tired of getting the short end of the stick.

"Labor is unwilling to come out here, but want to spend $15billion for a cross-river rail in Brisbane.

"Imagine if a small fraction of that came out here?”

Residents aired their frustration during a community forum to discuss Kalpowar Rd.

Gaeta grazier Hazel Marland said she had been lied to about upgrades and accused the government of treating them "like idiots.”

Others felt they had been stonewalled by bureaucrats because of the relatively low volume of traffic on their roads.

"It's incumbent upon the government to provide a safe working environment for those of us who drive trucks,” one resident said.

"When this road becomes unsafe, truck drivers are forced to make a 100 kilometre detour and can't get product to market efficiently.

"The funding we seem to get is ad-hoc, as if there is no clear plan.”

A rare opportunity for residents to have their concerns heard by politicians from all levels of government. Mackenzie Colahan

Heavy vehicle owners are routinely slugged $13,000 for registration, but are often made to drive long distances on unsealed, single-lane roads.

The stunt from Mr Boyce is part of a concerted effort to "rattle some cages” until money is spent on the neglected roads.

Mr Boyce believes his constituents had every right to feel ripped off by a state government that continues to advertise the billions being spent across the southeast.

He said the $45million earmarked for a bikeway in Transport Minister Mark Bailey's electorate - in what he called a "purely vote grabbing exercise” - would provide significant relief to motorists in the North Burnett.

"This is to get some exposure and give residents an opportunity to have their voices heard,” Mr Boyce said.

"We're big a economic generator for Queensland and we don't get a fair slice of the pie.”

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government had invested extensively in the Callide electorate, with more than $220 million of roadworks planned for delivery over the next two years.

"Our commitment to supporting Queensland communities applies equally to every part of the state,” Mr Bailey said.

"During my time as Minister, I have travelled extensively throughout the state, to be kept informed of important issues in different areas.

"We understand Queensland's regional prosperity is heavily influenced by the vast distances between regions and cities and the need for reliable and safe roads.

"I visited the Callide electorate numerous times during my last term and delivered badly-needed bridge upgrades that were ignored by the LNP when they were in power.

"While I am unable to join Mr Boyce on this tour of the Callide electorate, I am more than happy to meet with him to discuss any particular matters of concern.”

Through all the grandstanding and political ramblings about "gross state product” and "forward estimates,” the fact remains that for many residents it is no longer a question of economics.

It's a safety issue.

"No matter where you go people are screaming out for their fair share,” Mr Minnikin said.

"We've got to get realistic in relation to money for the regions.

"It's the decent thing to do - not only economically, but morally decent.”

