‘Dog beaten so severely eyes popped out’

Honeybear the French Bulldog was so badly beaten her eyes were bulging. Storybook Farm took her in. Photo by Richard Gosling

WHEN Lisa-Jayne Cameron went to pick Honeybear up, she knew the dog would have eye issues.

But she didn't expect to find the French Bulldog had been so severely beaten her eyes were popping out of her head.

After numerous rounds of surgery requiring the removal of both eyes, the pint sized purebred must now wear a 'halo' to prevent her from running into things.

Honeybear with Alexandria Cameron. Photo by Richard Gosling

"Her eyes were very damaged," she said.

"The vet worked for several months to save her eyes, sutured them closed and we had to put cream on them, but the first eye was too far gone."

The Storybook Farm Sacred Animal Garden founder said the first eye was removed in October, less than two months after she arrived at the airport from a town up north, and they focused on saving her second eye.

Honeybear the French Bulldog is still a happy pup despite her ordeal. Photo by Richard Gosling

By January, the eye had begun popping out once more and so the decision was made to remove her second eye.

"A big part of it is not getting her into situations where she gets hurt or her confidence is shattered," she said of getting her used to being totally blind.

"We're doing daily training. Sometimes she runs to things and panics … but we're here."

Ms Cameron said the cruelty had occurred during a neighbourhood dispute and her previous owners couldn't cope with the subsequent vet bills.

Honeybear doesn’t let her blindness stop her. Photo by Richard Gosling

At the time, Honeybear had been nursing puppies as well.

She said about $8,000 had been spent so far on getting Honeybear completely rehabilitated through medication, surgeries and therapies.

But it wasn't over just yet - Ms Cameron said that Honeybear needed a new halo as the original one, imported from overseas, could not keep up with her.

"We're looking some sort of engineer to develop (a new halo)," she said.