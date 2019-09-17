Menu
Honey trap: Man attacked, car stolen in online dating ambush

by Vaimoana Tapaleao
17th Sep 2019 7:21 AM

Police in Onehunga are investigating a serious incident in which a man was ambushed and assaulted while waiting to meet a woman he met on a dating app.

Police said the 31-year-old victim had met the woman online and when they decided to meet for the second time last night, he was ambushed by two men while sitting in his car.

"The two offenders have assaulted him in his vehicle and he has gotten out and tried to run away,'' a police spokeswoman said.

The incident happened in Onehunga, about 10pm, on Inkerman Rd.

A photographer at the scene said he arrived at the scene about 10.20pm to find several police officers on the street.

"When I arrived, an ambulance was on the scene with multiple police cars.

"There were a couple of wheelie bins in the middle of the road. They looked like they had been hit [by a car],'' he said.

Rubbish littered part of the road and it appeared the incident had occurred on the opposite side of those bins, the photographer said.

"There were a few people who were talking to police too.''

Neighbours were being interviewed by officers.

Police said the victim's car was stolen and the woman he was due to meet also left with the two men.

Authorities said the pair had already met in person and last night's rendezvous would have been their second meeting.

Police are now making inquiries into the incident.

This originally appeared on NZ Herald and has been republished with permission.

ambush honey trap online dating stolen car
NZ Herald

