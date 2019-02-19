Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Victoria Police have found human remains in Nambrok, near Sale. Picture: Stock
Victoria Police have found human remains in Nambrok, near Sale. Picture: Stock
Crime

Arrests after human remains found in Gippsland

by KIERAN ROONEY
19th Feb 2019 8:06 AM

HUMAN remains have been found in Gippsland during a search for a woman who went missing more than 300km away, with two people arrested over her suspicious disappearance.

Victoria Police has been looking for a 32-year-old woman from Canadian, a suburb of Ballarat, since she was last seen at her home about 6.30am on Sunday February 17.

This morning, detectives investigating her disappearance found human remains in Nambrok, more than 300km away, but they have not yet been formally identified.

The discovery comes as a 22-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were both arrested yesterday at a home in Phair Court, Altona.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the disappearance and the pair are currently helping police.

Anyone with more information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

More Stories

Show More
crime gippsland homicide human remains missing person police

Top Stories

    From pokies to prison: Gambling addict's downward spiral

    premium_icon From pokies to prison: Gambling addict's downward spiral

    News A BUNDABERG man has bravely shared his story on how his gambling problem affected his life and how he has bounced back from it.

    DISTURBING VIDEO: Shocking footage of Bundy school brawl

    premium_icon DISTURBING VIDEO: Shocking footage of Bundy school brawl

    Breaking Girl pulls out screwdriver in wild high school brawl

    Tobruk operators could face further delays on tourist dives

    premium_icon Tobruk operators could face further delays on tourist dives

    News The region is feeling the effects of Tropical Cyclone Oma