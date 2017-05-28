Hometown love for Bundy Rum with top Chamber award

TOP SPOT: Bundaberg Rum's assistant brand manager Aylmer Coutinho accepts the award for Business of the Year.

IT IS the Bundy icon winning gongs non-stop on the world stage.

Now Bundaberg Rum has been recognised at a local level, taking out the major award, the Auswide Bank Business of the Year, for the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience.

It also took out the Visitor Attraction of the Year category on Saturday night.

The accolade comes just days after Drinks International named the Visitor Experience the winner of World's Best Educational Experience and World's Best Retail Experience.

And just a month earlier, Bundaberg Rum collected the gong for world's best rum for the second consecutive year.

Senior brand manager Duncan Littler told the NewsMail this month that the visitor experience was "something nobody else was doing” that they were keen to push on the world stage: not just the tasty drop on its own, but marking the distillery and the Bundaberg region as a tourist destination.

"The Bundaberg Rum Distillery is a unique, authentically Australian icon unlike any other,” he said.

Mr Littler had a packed schedule of meetings with foreign investors and operators at the Australian Tourism Exchange in Sydney.

"We've been talking to a lot of international markets,” he said.

"We have New Zealand, the UK and Germany; but we're also starting to see emerging Asian markets coming through - and that's our focus.”

The Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience offers two tour experiences in addition to the famous distillery tour.

The Bundaberg Rum Museum allows tourists to walk through a series of converted 75,000L oak vats while learning of the proud, rich history behind one of Australia's favourite spirits.

The museum also has the world's largest collection of unique Bundaberg Rum bottles.

The Blend Your Own Rum Experience includes a Bundaberg Rum Distillery tour, rum tasting, rum blending master class and two 700ml bottles of personalised Bundaberg Rum to take home - all the way back to Asia or just down the road.

