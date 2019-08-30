hometoBilo tops Twitter trends

Sri Lankan Tamils Priya and Nadesalingam and their two Australian-born children, from Biloela in Queensland. Picture: AAP/Ellen Smith

Sri Lankan Tamils Priya and Nadesalingam and their two Australian-born children, from Biloela in Queensland. Picture: AAP/Ellen Smith

SOCIAL media users have thrown their support behind a Sri Lankan family at the centre of a dramatic deportation bid by the Federal Government.

Sri Lankan Tamils Priya and Nadesalingam and their two Australian-born children. Picture: AAP/Ellen Smith

Last night, the Home Affairs Department attempted to deport Priya and her husband Nadesalingam, who came separately by boat to escape Sri Lanka's civil war and settled in the Queensland town of Biloela, with their two Australian-born children.

A last-minute interim injunction, issued by phone late on Thursday by a federal judge after the deportation was already underway, has left the family in limbo in Darwin.

Their case will be heard in a Melbourne court hearing today.

The hashtag #hometobilo is currently topping Twitter trends in Australia, with Labor and Greens politicians and members of the public demanding a change of heart by the government.

"@PeterDutton_MP and @DavidColemanMP end this cruelty now. Let them stay. #hometoBilo" federal Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek tweeted.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young demanded Scott Morrison intervene.

"The two children must be soscared. It does no harm to allow them stay so they can get on with school and being young healthy kids. #hometobilo"

I urge the Prime Minister to intervene to offer compassion and grace to the Tamil family. He can save them from being deported.

The two children must be so scared. It does no harm to allow them stay so they can get on with school and being young healthy kids. #hometobilo — Sarah Hanson-Young💚 (@sarahinthesen8) August 29, 2019

They are off the plane. Exhausted, but relieved to still be in Australia. On their way to accommodation for the night. #hometoBilo #Biloela — HometoBilo (@HometoBilo) August 29, 2019

@DavidColemanMP Australia needs to be better than is. Please intervene to let Priya and Nades and their family stay in Australia. #hometobilo — Danielle (@LibDanielleJ) August 30, 2019

The #deportation of the #HomeToBilo family has been stopped. The court injunction has been complied with by Gov and the family was removed from the plane in Darwin in the early hours of this morning. Well done to all who protested & especially their lawyers @CarinaFordImmi. — ASRC (@ASRC1) August 29, 2019

I spoke to close friend of the #hometobilo family Angela Fredericks for @RNBreakfast. She said: "People [in Biloela] are in absolute disbelief at the cruelty that occurred last night... the messages I'm getting is people's disgust at what Australia as a country is doing" — Max Chalmers (@maxchalm) August 29, 2019