Homes unfinished, subbies chase cash in builder fiasco

A builder ordered into liquidation has left a string of distraught homeowners with incomplete building projects and angry subcontractors owed thousands.

A BRISBANE builder with links to a US religious theme park featuring a huge replica of Noah's Ark has left Queensland homeowners and subcontractors with a sinking feeling.

DTM Constructions Pty Ltd, trading as QA Developments, has had its building licence cancelled for financial reasons and ordered into liquidation by the Supreme Court.

In its wake, the Logan-based company has left a string of distraught homeowners with incomplete building projects and angry subcontractors owed tens of thousands of dollars.

A wind up order was issued by the Supreme Court on May 7 and Kaily Chua and David Hambleton from Rodgers Reidy appointed liquidators.

The Courier-Mail attempted to contact the liquidators but did not receive a response.

After an investigation by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission determined there was "a real likelihood that the company may cause serious financial loss to subbies, suppliers and homeowners" the company's licence was suspended on March 3.

The QBCC subsequently - after a show cause period - cancelled the company's licence on May 7 for "failing to satisfy financial requirements".

DTM Constructions has had its building licence cancelled.

The directors of DTM Constructions are David and Thelma Ham.

Formed in 2008, it launched with a plan to build high-quality homes in southeast Queensland.

In the last financial year the company completed 71 jobs worth $13.7 million, according to its QBCC licence report and, with a revenue turnover between $12m and $30m, is classed as a mid-range company.

Mr Ham has more than 40 years of building and development experience.

He is also a board member of Answers In Genesis Australia, an apologetics ministry "dedicated to helping Christians defend their faith and proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ."

Answers in Genesis' Australian store was previously located in the Logan office of QA Developments.

Mr Ham's brother Ken is also the founder and CEO of Ark Encounter, the $100 million Christian religious and creationist theme park in the United States based on the biblical tale.

The centrepiece of the Kentucky park is a representation of Noah's Ark, measuring 510 feet (155m) long, 85 feet (26m) wide, and 51 feet (15m) high.

Exterior of Noah's ark replica at the Ark Encounter Theme Park in Williamstown, Kentucky, USA.

A QBCC spokesman said with DTM Constructions Pty Ltd entering external administration "influential persons of the company will be the subject of exclusion investigations".

"The QBCC will begin the legal process which could see directors excluded from the building and construction industry for three years," he said.

The watchdog is also is helping a number of homeowners left with incomplete projects as a result of the company's licence cancellation.

"We received 13 non-completion claims against the Queensland Home Warranty Scheme, five have been finalised and eight are being assessed," the spokesman said.

"The QBCC received three money-owed complaints against DTM Constructions Pty Ltd this year. The complaints were lodged by subcontractors and totalled approximately $145,000.

"Where moneys-owed complaints are received, licence enforcement action is one of the QBCC's most powerful tools for helping subbies get paid for any work they're owed.

"Suspending or cancelling a licence is an effective enforcement action, as it stops the builder working under that licence and potentially causing more financial damage to the industry."

