17 Thornhill Lane.
17 Thornhill Lane.
News

The vintage Bundy homes selling for under $200,000

Crystal Jones
14th Apr 2020 9:06 PM
YOU can't go past a good retro home, and there's no shortage of them for sale in Bundaberg.

We took a look at some of the most impressive bangs for your buck.

The kitchen at 7 Bates St.
The kitchen at 7 Bates St.

7 Bates St, Svensson Heights 

Vintage look outside? Pink kitchen? The home at 7 Bates St has the lot.

It even features a unique stair entrance - go left to the living room or right to an enclosed porch.

The main bedroom even comes with its own shower and toilet.

And it's on a 809sq m block too.

It comes in at $199,000.

33A Boundary St is on a corner block.
33A Boundary St is on a corner block.

33A Boundary St, Walkervale

It's not often you come by a Queenslander for $160,000, but 33A Boundary St is just that. 

Sure it's a fixer-upper, but it comes on a 756sq m block and has the potential for four bedrooms and two offices. 

17 Thornhill Lane.
17 Thornhill Lane.

17 Thornhill Drive, North Bundaberg 

IF YOU want a Queenslander over north, 17 Thornhill Lane comes in at $199,000.

It's described as a tidy home with timber floors and beautiful Queenslander arches.

There's even an extra retreat or office space underneath. 

116 Fairymead Road.
116 Fairymead Road.

116 Fairymead Road

Vintage blue bathroom? Vintage carpet? It's got it all.

116 Fairymead Road is on the market for $169,000.

It's on a big block and close to shops.

86 Gavin St.
86 Gavin St.

86 Gavin St, North Bundaberg

The home at 86 Gavin St is on a whopping 1012sq m block.

You can live the vintage arty life in your very own Queenslander with Oodies cafe just down the road.

It has all the usual trimmings - high ceilings, wooden floors and a sleep-out.

