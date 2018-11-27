Homes destroyed as Deepwater fire rages on

A DISASTER situation has been declared for the Gladstone region as an uncontrolled fire covering 17,000 hectares continues to rage north of Bundaberg in Deepwater and Baffle Creek.

At least two homes have been destroyed in the fires, which were impacting the communities of Baffle Creek, Deepwater, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek.

More properties are expected to be damaged as the fire continues to burn, with over 800 residents taking the advice of authorities to evacuate.

Two evacuation centres have been set up, one at Agnes Water and another at Miriam Vale.

Addressing the media yesterday afternoon, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the wild weather conditions were unprecedented.

"Around Rockhampton there have been (temperature) averages of the likes of which we have never seen before,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"These conditions are worse than what we saw in 2009.”

Ms Palaszczuk said with over 70 wildfires burning across the state, it was vital residents listened to the authorities and any instructions to evacuate.

"If you live in those areas, listen to authorities and leave. If you have left, do not return,” she said.

"Temperatures in our state are six to 10 degrees higher than ever seen before in this time of year.”

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford yesterday signed a disaster declaration for the Gladstone local government region, which includes Baffle Creek, Wartburg, Deepwater, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water.

The emergency situation declaration came after an automated bushfire emergency text and voice message alert was sent to residents in affected areas - telling them to put together an action plan.

The declaration allows police and emergency services to forcibly remove residents from affected areas.

At the time of print, the fire was expected to continue moving south, and no injuries had been recorded.

Emergency services are throwing everything they have at the out of control blazes.

Yesterday afternoon, the NSW Rural Fire Service sent in a 737 Large Air Tanker (LAT), to drop 20,000 litres of water over Deepwater National Park, to help with the fire fighting efforts.

The plane circled over the fire, dropping six loads of water in an attempt to control the blaze.

It was the first time the aircraft was used to fight fires in Queensland.

About 100 fire fighters are expected to arrive in the region today to help support the 200 volunteers, 45 vehicles and seven aircraft already on the ground.

A statement from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services instructed residents of areas around Baffle Creek, Deepwater, Oyster Creek and Rules beach to get out.

"Water bombing has assisted fire fighting efforts, but the fire is still expected to impact additional communities within the next four hours,” the statement read.

"... a dangerous and unpredictable fire is travelling in a south, south-west direction from Capricornia Drive and Pacific Drive ... The fire could have a significant impact on all communities.”

QFES instructed residents to evacuate west towards Miriam Vale using Tableland Rd and Fingerboard Rd, where an evacuation centre at Miriam Vale Community Centre had been set up.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the message was clear - residents being told to leave their property should do so, as the extreme conditions won't be slowing down any time soon.

"This is unprecedented conditions in this part of the world,” Ms Carroll said.

"We have not experienced these kinds of conditions before.

"We don't expect residents to go back to their houses in the next days.

"The next seven days are extremely concerning for us.”

Ms Carroll said high temperatures across the state exacerbated extreme fire danger conditions.

"These are unprecedented waters we are in,” she said.

"We have never had conditions like this in the state before.”

The extreme conditions are expected to continue over the coming days.

Deputy police commissioner Bob Gee said the next week would be a trying time for emergency services.

"Over the next seven days we are faced with extreme heat waves,” Mr Gee said.

"Please go. Leave now if you are in that area.

"Listen and when ready, move.”

The Wartburg State School is set to remain closed because of the bush fires.

A Department of Education spokesperson said parents should check with their schools for updates.

Residents evacuating their home are being urged to register with The Red Cross's Register Find Reunite service.

To register visit https://bit.ly/2FGwhKu.