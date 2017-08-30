Homeowners in limbo after crash: 'He should go to jail'

IN LIMBO: Alfred Partridge outside his home, damaged by a drink driver.

"IT'S completely unsettling the way he got away with it".

This is the statement from the elderly home owners who have been displaced after drunk driver, Jeshua Hennessy, crashed into their South Kolan house.

Feeling "violated" Marie and Alfred Partridge said they had been left full of anxiety since the crash on Mother's Day.

Hennessey was three times the legal limit and doing in excess of 130km/h in an 80km zone.

The destruction left behind is visible with walls and the verandah decimated.

CALLING CARD: Maree partridge hold up the number plate which was left on the front veranda. Mike Knott BUN290817KOLAN5

Mrs Partridge, 76, was not only frustrated by the court sentence Hennessey was given on Monday but by the fact she lost personal items that can't be replaced.

"The water pipes burst from the toilets next door and the room which was hit was soaked," she said.

"All of my mother's memorabilia was lost. Family photos and documents gone.

"And he left behind destruction and his number plate."

Alfred Partridge outside his home which was damaged by a car. Mike Knott BUN290817KOLAN4

The couple had to leave their home and were put in emergency rental accommodation at Moore Park.

Mrs Partridge said insurance was looking into the property but they did not know if they would ever return to their home.

"He should go to jail for what he has done," she said.

"He is not remorseful, he never came to apologise to us.

Alfred and Maree Partridge's home which was damaged by a car. Mike Knott BUN290817KOLAN7

"It's not murder but he has mucked our lives up and other people have done less and got more (of a sentence)."

Mr Partridge is unwell and his wife is worried about the affects the last three months had on his health.

"Alf is 88 years old and on constant oxygen, this is the last thing he needed," Mrs Partridge said.

"He has a crook ticker, diabetes and all the problems you can think of.

"Now we've been left without a home and no answers, it's very stressful.

"Alf can't move around in the house we are in, it doesn't have any mobility aides to help."

The pair lived in the South Kolan house for six years and made it their home.

She said on the night it was only by chance she was not sitting in the room which was struck by the Landcruiser.

"I am normally awake at this time as Alf's medical issues keep me up all hours," Mrs Partridge said.

"I would normally sit in the office at this time but it's lucky I wasn't."

The couple feel like they have been left in limbo not knowing the next step.

"It was very clever of the driver to put himself into bankruptcy," she said.

"He got off too lightly and has just buggered up everyone's life."