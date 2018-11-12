Homeowners apply to make houses compliant with law

APPLICATIONS to make a number of Bundaberg homes compliant with the law have started to be submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council.

The homeowners applied to make sure their homes were compliant after a court ruled a woman had been illegally using a Kalkie address as a dual occupancy earlier this year.

Katherine Lalis lost her court battle in May.

In October, council development group manager Michael Ellery said Mandi Court had been subject to "over development by the builder at the centre of our compliance action”.

The concerns centred around two households living in single dwellings without approval.

Concerns over reotrspectively allowing the dual occupancy approvals including traffic, parking and and population density.

Last week, other dual occupancy applications were submitted to the council, which included a neighbouring street at Kalkie, Alison Dr, and more in Branyan and Bargara.

Planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the applications were being received from owners who wanted to comply with the planning scheme.

"Earlier this year the Planning and Environment Court dismissed an appeal against Bundaberg Regional Council's enforcement notice regarding a dual occupancy at Mandi Court, Kalkie,” he said.

"The decision made it clear that the use of the premises was a dual occupancy and was being conducted without the necessary approvals under the Bundaberg Regional Council Planning Scheme.”

Cr Sommerfeld said it sent a message that builders should comply with the planning scheme and buyers should get legal advice when buying a new home.

"Following the court's decision, council wrote to a number of property owners with similar circumstances,” he said.

"These applications will be considered over the next few weeks.”