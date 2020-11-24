Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HOUSE FIRE: Emergency services raced to extinguish a fire which was reportedly burning in a property's roof in Allenstown.
HOUSE FIRE: Emergency services raced to extinguish a fire which was reportedly burning in a property's roof in Allenstown.
News

Homeowner takes on South Rockhampton property fire

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
24th Nov 2020 5:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE fire crews have responded to a house fire in Allenstown, South Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon.

A witness contacted authorities around 4.30pm after spotting a smoke plume coming out of the whirlybird on the roof of a property on Separation St.

Ambulance and QFES crews were quickly on the scene only to find that the property's owner had taken matters into their own hands to quickly extinguish the fire.

An electrician was understood to have been doing work at the time which may have lead to the fire igniting where the service line connected to the property's fascia board.

QFES are working to make the area safe and an Ergon crew was expected to arrive shortly.

allenstown fire house fire tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘SLEEPING GIANT’: What marina vote means for Burnett Heads

        Premium Content ‘SLEEPING GIANT’: What marina vote means for Burnett Heads

        News From a yacht club to residential buildings, here what’s involved in Stage 1 of the Gateway plan at Burnett Heads.

        Man fined after almost crashing into police car

        Premium Content Man fined after almost crashing into police car

        News NEAR MISS: Despite copping a hefty fine he'll keep his licence

        EXPOSED: Bundaberg’s worst suburbs for drug crime

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Bundaberg’s worst suburbs for drug crime

        News In the past six months there’s been more than 700 drug crimes recorded in...