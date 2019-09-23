Homemade water pipe, tablets and marijuana found in car

A MAN who pleaded guilty to three drug charges has waled away from a fine after appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

Karlheinz Arno Horn was charged with two counts of possess dangerous drugs and one count of possess utensils last month after police intercepted his vehicle.

Police found a homemade water pipe, two temazepam tablets and 1.7gm of marijuana in his possession.

He was given one fine of $300 for all three charges and a conviction was recorded.