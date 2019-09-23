Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Mike Knott BUN020419COU5
Crime

Homemade water pipe, tablets and marijuana found in car

Geordi Offord
by
23rd Sep 2019 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who pleaded guilty to three drug charges has waled away from a fine after appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

Karlheinz Arno Horn was charged with two counts of possess dangerous drugs and one count of possess utensils last month after police intercepted his vehicle.

Police found a homemade water pipe, two temazepam tablets and 1.7gm of marijuana in his possession.

He was given one fine of $300 for all three charges and a conviction was recorded. 

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Caravan park victim chases taser and knife wielding thief

    premium_icon Caravan park victim chases taser and knife wielding thief

    Crime A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with a number of offences, after he attempted to break in to a caravan.

    SKOOL SUKS: Vandals’ embarrassing spelling fails

    premium_icon SKOOL SUKS: Vandals’ embarrassing spelling fails

    Crime The word 'meth' among graffiti sprayed

    15 awesome things to do this school holidays

    premium_icon 15 awesome things to do this school holidays

    Whats On No need to be bored as the holidays kick in

    PLAYING WITH FIRE: Marine flares found at scene of two fires

    premium_icon PLAYING WITH FIRE: Marine flares found at scene of two fires

    Crime POLICE are investigating two vegetation fires that were intentionally lit using...