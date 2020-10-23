Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone mum had been drinking homemade vodka before she was caught drink-driving.
A Gladstone mum had been drinking homemade vodka before she was caught drink-driving.
Crime

Homemade vodka brings drink-driving mum unstuck

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
23rd Oct 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DANIELLE Kathleen Jensen was shocked she was still over the legal driving limit the day after she'd been drinking homemade vodka.

She was pulled over on September 30 at Boyne Island following a trip to the beach with her kids.

Jensen had a strong smell of liquor and returned a positive reading for drink-driving.

The 40-year-old told police she had been drinking homemade vodka between 4pm and 9.30pm the night before but was unsure how much she drank.

She returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.076.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday Jensen had "no inkling" she would be over the legal limit.

She said this was a morning after offence through a miscalculation.

Jensen pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Read more drink-driving cases:

Drink-driver was on his way to the movies

Gladstone woman drove more than double legal limit

Drink-driving P-plater didn't have plates on

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Swapping pies for paint as pet portraits lead to new career

        Premium Content Swapping pies for paint as pet portraits lead to new career

        News The young artist has added a new collection featuring wooden decor, crafted with love in her grandpa’s woodworking shed.

        WATCH: Video shows 3m shark caught off Fraser Island

        Premium Content WATCH: Video shows 3m shark caught off Fraser Island

        Environment Fisherman's incredible encounter with beautiful shark

        Four people police want to speak to

        Premium Content Four people police want to speak to

        News POLICE are hoping the four people pictured may be able to help in four separate...

        Dad avoids jail after drugs found in his system on parole

        Premium Content Dad avoids jail after drugs found in his system on parole

        News MAGISTRATE: “Your son needs you, you can’t let him down.”