Homeless man used stolen cards for online purchases

A HOMELESS man has been given one last chance while being sentenced in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

David Roff appeared in the dock after he was taken into custody yesterday in Bundaberg at Riverdale Caravan Park, where Roff and his partner were staying.

The 35-year-old and his partner were advised to leave the park after police arrived to a disturbance.

Roff refused and was taken to the Bundaberg watchhouse.

However, it was his other offences which landed him in deeper trouble.

On January 29, Roff madetransactions in multiple locations using two stolen credit cards

On one card, which was linked to Citibank, Roff made transactions which combined to a total of $347.

On the second card, which was linked to St George bank, he made transactions which totalled $85.08.

He also attempted to make six online transactions at JB Hi-Fi of about $5000, and the company cancelled the transactions believing they were suspicious.

Roff also had two fail to appear charges after not turning up to Brisbane Magistrates Court, claiming he did not know where the court was.

The court was told Roff was homeless and he and his partner were on their way to Cairns to live where he has family.

It also heard when Roff made the transactions online, he intended to sell the goods to get money.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan considered giving Roff community service, but felt his life was too chaotic for him to be able to complete it.

Roff was placed on 18 months probation, fined a total of $1050 and ordered to pay $347 restitution to Citibank and restitution of $85.08 to St George bank.

"I hope the order I give you will make your life less chaotic and that you can get some assistance with your housing,” Ms Hartigan said.