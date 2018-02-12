Homeless man robbed of $400

ROBBED: Bundaberg homeless man, James, sleep near the Anglican Church at Buss Park, he was robbed in the early hours of Monday morning.

ROBBED: Bundaberg homeless man, James, sleep near the Anglican Church at Buss Park, he was robbed in the early hours of Monday morning. Emma Reid

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

"YOU don't sleep some nights because you get the funny feeling about people."

This is a statement from Bundaberg homeless man, James, after he was robbed in the early hours of this morning.

James sleeps around the Buss Park carpark, he woke to a figure standing over him about 4am, but, before he could move two males ran off with his belongings.

"They ran, taking all my savings, identification and medication," he said.

The father-of-three became homeless last year after struggling with his personal life. He made the choice to live on the streets.

ROBBED: Bundaberg homeless man, James, sleep near the Anglican Church at Buss Park, he was robbed in the early hours of Monday morning. Emma Reid

"I needed a change because seeing my daughters' stuff everyday and not being able to see them was not mentally good for me," he said.

"So I packed everything up to go camping ... since then I have been on the streets."

James reported the robbery to police, who acted fast and caught two alleged offenders a short time later.

He said his identification and medication had been found but there was no sign of the money, about $400 in notes.

ROBBED: Bundaberg homeless man, James, sleep near the Anglican Church at Buss Park, he was robbed in the early hours of Monday morning. Emma Reid

The 38-year-old said after spending money on his children for Christmas he had been saving and it would take some time to be able to save that amount again.

"Now I don't have any, but you never know, it could get recovered, but I highly doubt it," he said.

"In my position it's a real kick in the guts.

"It's just a low act for someone to steal from a person on the street, whether it was me or someone else, it's really just wrong."

Bundaberg's Property Crime Unit Senior Constable Paul Nash said two males, 14 and 18 had been caught and charged.

"The 14-year-old was charged with stealing and the 18-year-old was charged with receiving stolen goods," Snr Const Nash said.

James spoke with the NewsMail about the struggles of sleeping on the street and said most of the time he slept on the door of the Anglican Church.

He said the church had allowed him to stay on the doorstep because he tried to help kids in trouble.

Safety is the main concern about being homeless, he said.

"Honestly, besides where to sleep, because of churches and good-willed people it can be relatively easy but safety is a huge problem," James said.

James, who also had bedding stolen from him last May, thanked the police for their fast actions.

Snr Const Nash said the juvenile would appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow, February 13