Homeless Bundy teenager’s big fear as he fronts court

A HOMELESS Bundaberg teenager who sleeps at the library fronted court yesterday.

And his biggest worry appeared to be his pet dog which he’d had to leave tethered after he was taken into custody at 2.30 that morning.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account Connor Paul Menzies’s situation as she sentenced him to 50 hours community service.

Ms Hartigan checked with lawyer Gavin James whether Menzies, 19, could do community service with his dog.

Dressed in a watch house issued jumper, Menzies appeared in the dock where he represented himself.

He faced two counts of possess utensils that had been used, two charges of possess dangerous drugs, possession of a knife in a public place, receiving tainted property and failure to appear in accordance with undertaking.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court the teenager was found on July 10 in Alexandra Park where he had a water pipe and told police he had previously used it for smoking cannabis.

On July 18 police saw him walking on Burrum St where he told officers he had a knife up the sleeve of his jumper.

“He produced that knife to police and said it was used for his own protection and people were following him,” Sgt Klaassen said.

“Police also conducted a search and located a gram of cannabis, he stated the cannabis was his for his own personal use.”

On July 30, police intercepted Menzies walking on Maryborough St where they conducted a search and found .4gms of cannabis and a set of electric scales and a cone piece.

Early in August police found Menzies in possession of a trek mountain bike which was reported stolen a month earlier.

The man told police he had borrowed it earlier that day and was unaware it was stolen.

He told the court he was homeless and slept at the library.

Menzies pleaded guilty to all charges and received a 50 hour community service order, with a conviction recorded.

