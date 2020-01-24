Homebuyers to invest as confidence up

PROPERTY investors looking to buy in the region are in luck, with a positive outlook set to hit the Bundaberg market this year.

Ray White’s selling principal Ray Hitzke said affordable rates and attractive returns are encouraging buyers from near and far.

“The word is getting out that Bundaberg is the place to invest,” Mr Hitzke said.

“I had a client from Sydney purchase a property the other day and she said her financial adviser told her to buy in Bundaberg.”

The selling principal said after the local market witnessed a turn around last year, investors can expect very positive results.

And as the cost of renting remains high across the region, Mr Hitzke believes first home buyers are taking advantage of the solid investments on offer.

“It is safe to say that vendors are getting fair market value at the moment,” Mr Hitzke said.

“We’re seeing a lot of first home buyers entering the market due to the high rents on offer.

“This is causing a lot of first time investors opting to purchase over renting.”

Ray White Bundaberg recently listed a set of duplex units, perfect for someone looking for a steady return of $490 per week.

Situated at 75 Mount Perry Rd in Bundaberg North, the well built property is only a five minute commute to schools, shops and the CBD.

The spacious design features an open plan loungeroom, dining area and kitchen with a modern design.

Each unit has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a single attached garage, with automatic roller doors and internal access.

Plenty of storage is on with a separate room that can also be used as an office.

The living areas are tiled and airconditioned with security screens installed for convenience.

Listed as $389,000, the property can be inspected by contacting Ray White or by visiting https://bit.ly/2vl5xL7.