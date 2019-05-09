Home owner stumped amid fears tree will crash down on home

TOO CLOSE: Bucca resident Chris Robinson would like to see the council remove a tree from near his Reads Road address.

ONE tree has caused growing concerns for Reads Rd resident Chris Robinson who fears the tall timber is one vicious storm away from taking out the side of his house.

Mr Robinson has lived in the district for several decades and said he has dropped trees of that size before but because it is on Bundaberg Regional Council land, he can't start up the chainsaw.

Predicting the tree to be about 20-25m high and within 18m of his house, Mr Robinson said should the tree fall towards the house it would bring live power lines down with it.

"This one, there's too much of it and too much crown,” he said.

"I don't care if they take it out alltogether... or whether they just crown it - which I would have thought would have been the easiest way, just crown it out.

"Taking the top third off it and that would solve the problem.”

Mr Robinson said he was stuck between a "rock and a hard place” because he said the council looked at the tree and said it was an Ergon problem, but the tree was not close enough to the lines to be dealt with by the energy company.

Weeks on from raising his concerns, Mr Robinson was still waiting for some action on the tree.

"If it comes over this way, it'll clean up the house and bring live power lines on to the roof,” he said.

"That's just as much of a concern as the tree coming over, that's live power lines.

"Not a healthy situation to be in.”

An Ergon Energy spokesman said they inspected the tree in question following a request from Mr Robinson earlier this year.

"He was subsequently advised the tree did not meet our profile for trimming or removal because it was outside our corridor and posed no immediate threat to our line,” he said.

"However, we will continue to monitor the vegetation in this area through our maintenance program.”

When the NewsMail contacted the Bundaberg Regional Council they responded with a link to their tree management procedures.

According to the policy principles: "All significant trees proposed for removal are to be assessed by a suitable experienced/ qualified arborist or as delegated by council's branch manager, parks sport and natural areas. Tree removal works on council controlled land is to be undertaken by council officers or an approved council contractor or where approval has been gained via operational works upon consent of the asset custodian.”