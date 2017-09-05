Home-made motorised bike lands man in strife

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

TINKERER and mechanical enthusiast Johnathon Kington has been freed on bail after Bundaberg police busted the disqualified driver riding his home-made motorised bicycle twice in under an hour.

But a magistrate who granted the 41-year-old bail, warned that if he is again caught driving when court disqualified "you know the consequences".

Police had opposed bail after Kington was caught by officers riding the bike on Tuesday morning.

After being taken to the watch-house, charged then released on police bail, the trawler deckhand was caught minutes later again riding the bike and re-arrested.

The offences happened in Walla St and Burnett St, with Kington spending last Tuesday night in a police cell.

Kington appeared before Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with two counts of driving unlicensed on August 29 when disqualified by a court order; two counts of driving an unregistered vehicle; and two counts of driving an uninsured vehicle.

No pleas were made.

In his bail application, defence lawyer Craig Ryan said Kington was some way away from his Avenell Heights home when police stopped him but then made a "very poor choice" to again ride.

The bike had been left beside the road at the time of his first arrest.

Mr Ryan said Kington was mechanically minded, enjoys tinkering at home, and made his own motor-bikes at home from parts.

"It seems his mechanical mindedness has led him into trouble with motor vehicles," he said.

"He said to police I'm going to go to jail for this.

" He knew the consequences."

Mr Ryan said Kington would lose his job as a trawler deckhand if refused bail.

And did not expect the motor-bike to still be beside the road where it was left, or that his partner would let him (ride again).

Magistrate, Belinda Merrin said his riding the home-made motorcycle was done in a "blatant defiance" of court orders.

It was also in breach of a suspended sentence from last December for the same offence.

Ms Merrin said that after being charged Kington inexplicably decided to drive again and shown he was a risk of committing further offences.

She said he had an unenviable traffic record but after taking into account his work circumstances and lack of criminal history bail was granted.

"Mr Kington you defied my orders before by doing this.

"If you defy this particular opportunity you know the consequences," Ms Merrin warned.

His case will return to court in late September.