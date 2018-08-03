Home is where the heart is for Svensson Heights couple

KEN PAYNE is a man with a lust for life and his house on McNeilly St, Bundaberg, is a reflection of this.

Walking through the garden gate towards the house is like walking into a museum - and the main exhibition is the life of Ken and his wife, Kath.

Ken and Kath bought the house on McNeilly St five years ago after making the move from the Gold Coast to Bundaberg, and had passed the house many times before they made it their home.

"The agent said 'I've got the right thing for you, Ken - follow me,' so I did," Mr Payne recalls.

Ken had looked at the house on the corner many times and never thought he would be the next person to own it, until the day his real-estate agent took him for a viewing.

"I'd already bought the house before I went inside," he said.

After purchasing the home, Ken went right to work with renovations inside the house, completely redoing the kitchen, bathroom and floors.

He then painted the house the couple's signature colours of white and green.

The property is overflowing with character and eclectic charm and carries on many of the traditions the couple have upheld in every house they have ever lived in.

"Everywhere we lived, everything has always been the same," Ken said.

"The colours we have taken with us forever. Always green and white."

The ornaments that adorn every corner of the garden have followed the couple across the globe, and reflect their humour and personality.

"It's all a joke, everything here," Ken said.

"I like artefacts. If I see something I haven't got, I buy it and do it up. If they're damaged I'll repair them."

The large garden wraps around the house and is home to a variety of colourful flowering plants and shrubs.

Ken says he had no plans for the garden and placed things where he thought they looked nice.

"There were no definite plans, I just worked on it as it came," he said.

"I've never bought a plant without looking at the flower first to see if the flowers matched the house."

As for Ken's favourite part of the house - he doesn't have one. Instead, its Kath's paintings which hang in the house that hold a special place in his heart.

"I walk around at night if I can't sleep and I look at the pictures."

The couple have no plans to move.

"I love the house and I love the area," Ken said.