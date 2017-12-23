Menu
Home invasion survivor Doug Dilger relives horrific attack

Childers man Doug Dilger is understood to be recovering well in Bundaberg Hospital after a brutal home invasion.
DOUG Dilger, the frail 90-year-old man who was bashed in his own home in a brutal attack has described the cowardly man who committed the assault as a low-life.

The beloved Childers man had his jaw broken in three places and suffered serious chest, arm and leg injuries during the violent attack on December 15 that has left the small community rattled.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said the "targeted attack" at Mr Dilger's North St home happened between 6.30-7.30pm by a Caucasian man believed to be in his 30s or 40s.

The attacker was wearing a skin-coloured stocking over his head and entered the back of the North St home through an unlocked door and punched Mr Dilger repeatedly in the head.

Mr Dilger spoke to Nine News Queensland yesterday describing the vicious home invasion.

"I was just frying some potatoes for tea and somebody came up behind me and grabbed hold of me and wanted money," Mr Dilger told Nine News.

"We struggled and struggled and he kept asking for the money and I said that I didn't have any and he said, 'I heard you did have'."

"I just struggled and struggled and then he tried to choke me."

 

Doug Dilger with Len Cole from Childers at the Apple Tree Creek Rotunda celebrations Photo: Scott Thompson BIT120511rotunda14
The cowardly attacker then fled the scene with some money before Mr Dilger made his way to the front of his home and sought help.

"I ended up on the street, a lad comes along as I sat down bleeding and he rang the police and ambulance," Mr Dilger told Nine News.

"I didn't think it would happen here in Childers, but apparently no matter where you are it's possible at any time.

"I reckon they're a low-life and I hope nobody else has to go through it."

Mr Dilger was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition but then later flown to Brisbane for surgery.

Long-time family friend, and Bundaberg deputy mayor, Bill Trevor was shocked to hear of the attack when the NewsMail spoke to him on Sunday.

"He was a gentle man and to be faced with that sort of thing is very disturbing," he told the NewsMail.

"Doug is a small-framed elderly man, he wouldn't have been able to defend himself."

The NewsMail understands Mr Dilger is doing well but will spend Christmas at Bundaberg Hospital.

Det Insp Pettiford has called on anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or police.

More police have been tasked to the region to help catch whoever is responsible.

If you have any information or relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, phone police on 4153 9111.

Topics:  brutal attack bundaberg hospital childers doug dilger home invasion masked intruder police

