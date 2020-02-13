Home invaders came ‘prepared for violence’

Toowoomba man Lucas Pain was one of three men jailed over the violent 2018 home invasion.

THEY came prepared for violence, armed with a gun, knife and knuckledusters to carry out a terrifying home invasion.

But the law caught up with Lucas James Pain, 31, Matauaina Sonny Matauaina, 28, and Baedan De Veny, 23, at Brisbane District Court on Thursday where the trio were jailed for the violent robbery of a North Brisbane couple.

The court heard the group planned the robbery believing the couple were part of a bikie gang and would have drug money stashed at their Mango Hill home.

Toowoomba man Lucas Pain was armed with the gun and was making most of the demands, the court was told.

Judge Leanne Clare said the "very big and powerfully built men" arrived late at night to carry out the targeted burglary on May 24, 2018.

Matauaina cut the wires to the couple's CCTV cameras before the trio and a fourth unknown man entered the house.

Pain, of Toowoomba, then woke the woman up by screaming at her and pointing a gun in her face, the court heard.

Soon afterwards, three of the couple's friends arrived to help them but became caught up in the violence.

All five captives were bailed up in the lounge room where Matauaina pushed the blade into one rescuer's throat cutting into his skin.

"Inside, people were threatened, punched, pushed and a knife was used to nick a neck," Judge Clare said.

Over 30 minutes the trio ransacked the house and made off with two cars, $3000 in cash, a phone and wallet.

"Before the robbers left, they warned the occupants to stay inside," Judge Clare said.

"They said they had associates nearby waiting to shoot them if they called the police."

Judge Clare said the group had come prepared for violence that night and the community needed to be protected from them.

Pain was sentenced as the principal offender to five years' jail, to be suspended after serving 16 months.

Matauaina's defence barrister argued that it was a "misguided sense of loyalty" and need for "belonging" that had pulled him into the crime world.

Matauaina was sentenced to four and a half years' jail, to be served on top of a jail term he is serving for the "cold-blooded" abduction of a man off a street.

He will remain in jail until September 25, 2022 at the earliest.

De Veny's defence team told the court he was the youngest of the group who had played the smallest role in the home invasion.

The court heard that, unlike his co-offenders, De Veny had no history of committing violent crimes.

De Veny was sentenced to three years' jail and, after time already served, will be released on parole in December 2020. - NewsRegional