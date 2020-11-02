Home gutted following reports of ‘domestic disturbance’

A Collingwood Park home has been gutted by a fire this morning after a domestic disturbance was reported at the residence. Photo: Ebony Graveur

FIRE investigators and police are investigating after a fire gutted a Collingwood Park home this morning just after 8am.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Bundamba Station Officer Randall Appleby said firefighters were called to the Hannant St address this morning, arriving about 8.07am.

The home on Hannant St, Collingwood Park was gutted by a fire this morning. Photo: Ebony Graveur

He said police were already on scene when fireys arrived.

"Queensland Police Service officers were already on scene as they were attending a reported domestic disturbance in the residence," Mr Appleby said.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were on scene following a Collingwood Park house fire. Photo: Ebony Graveur

He said he could not confirm how the fire was started, nor whether or not it had been sparked intentionally.

"On route, we saw large volumes of thick black smoke," he said.

"The house was fully-involved on arrival."

Fireys brought the blaze under control between eight and nine minutes. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Though it only took less than 10 minutes for fireys to bring the blaze under control, the three-bedroom brick house was destroyed.

"No adjoining properties were placed under threat and there was no structural damage to the properties on either side," Mr Appleby said.

The Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of the fire. Photo: Ebony Graveur

"But there has been extensive damage to the residence - it's basically completely gutted."

Nobody was inside the home at the time.

Energex personnel have disconnected the service cable to the home.

