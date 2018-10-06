HOME GROWN: Falling into the luxurious Alpaca industry

ALPACA LOVE: Kelli Pfeiffer at Pfeiffer Park Alpacas, near Hedlow off Yeppoon road.

KELLI Pfeiffer has pioneered the alpaca industry in Central Queensland - and it all came about by surprise.

In the fourth addition to The Morning Bulletin's Homegrown Series, we paid a visit this week to Pfieffer Park Alpacas, 20 minutes from Rockhampton off Yeppoon Rd.

Pfeiffer Park Alpacas supports 10 staff and earlier this year had 300 alpacas, but has since downsized to around 120.

They sell about 80 alpacas a year, present alpacas across shows and see great results, agist, provide high quality genetics mating services and are known as one of the biggest and most successful alpaca breeders in Queensland.

Alpacas do not need much water or feed so the drought does not affect them. Allan Reinikka ROK051018aalpacas

HOW THEY GOT THERE

Ms Pfeiffer and her husband Richard have been at their Hedlow property for almost 20 years.

For the first few years, they were running cattle.

Given the property is only just over 50ha, they couldn't run a large herd.

Looking for a better way to utilise the land, Mr Pfeiffer wanted something that would keep grass down, wouldn't be too aggressive on the environment and could turn an income.

Taking the project into her own hands, Ms Pfeiffer dived into research.

She looked at goats, but found out they were too aggressive on the environment and sheep were also affected by speargrass, a native to the Rockhampton area.

So that left alpacas.

"Alpacas were really light on the environment, they are low eaters ... low consumers of feed and water ... they don't challenge fences at all," she said.

"There was actually nothing wrong with them I could see.

"Their fibre is the most expensive in the world, selling their wool is far more beneficial than having sheep."

But Mr Pfeiffer wasn't convinced at first, telling her "I can't see another person ever buying alpacas except you".

"I trot those words out to him quite regularly because I am one of the biggest and most successful in Queensland," Ms Pfeiffer said.

After six months of research on all things alpacas and speaking with other alpaca farmers, Ms Pfeiffer took the leap and bought five alpacas from southern Queensland.

And from there it started.

"Soon as they got here, I had people wanting to buy them," she said.

People drove past the Artillery Rd property and drove in wanted to see what the animals were and to buy some.

"I thought this is crazy, I need to buy more alpacas so I can breed more," she said.

So Ms Pfeiffer went on to buy 20 more, this time from Victoria.

The paddocks are segregated into separate areas for the babies and mums, males, pregnant mums and waiting to give birth. Allan Reinikka ROK051018aalpacas

STARTED A WILDFIRE

Alpacas have a 12 month pregnancy period and they are generally sold from six months from age, so Ms Pfeiffer had some time on her hands in the beginning while she waited to be able to breed.

She started having open days and found she couldn't keep up with demand with those from around Central Queensland wanting to buy alpacas.

So then she became an agent for alpaca breeders in Victoria to sell their animals to clients locally.

Earning an income as an agent, eventually Ms Pfeiffer was able to sell her own alpacas.

Ms Pfeiffer now agists the land, taking care of other breeder's alpacas as well as her own.

In January she had 300 alpacas on the farm with agistees and her own animals, but she found it was getting too much for her handle even with the 10 staff.

She has since downsized to around 120 alpacas on site, 60 of her which her own.

The staff help with the everyday running of what is now a big business.

"We have garden staff, who maintain the gardens, the slashing, maintaining the fences, if there is a leaky pipe staff handler, feeding in the morning and afternoon," she said.

PIONEERING CQ ALPACAS

Ms Pfeiffer was the first personar to have alpacas in the region and now there are around 30 breeders.

They have formed a Central Queensland Alpaca Breeders group to developed a fleece brokage system and a financial support group.

The group has also combined $500,000 to research alpaca nutrition, learning how to get the best out of them.

Ms Pfeiffer explained they weren't a very healthy, robust animal in Australia because their diet wasn't adequate.

Originally, alpacas come from South America and Australian grasses and soils can't provide the high quantity of minerals they need.

These should be supplemented in their diet.

The money is going towards developing pellets to be sold all around Australia and combat this.

"The 10 breeders that contributed half a million dollars will actually get their money back eventually," Ms Pfeiffer said.

Alpacas are shorn once a year, at the beginning of spring and their fleece fetches a high price. Allan Reinikka ROK051018aalpacas

HANDLING THE HOT WEATHER

The alpacas do quite fine in Central Queensland.

South America can get up to high 30s during the day and -20 at night, so the animals are well adjusted to changing conditions.

"Here where we have a flood and drought environment, and we don't have anything in between, they are quite easy to handle," Ms Pfeiffer said.

As part of her permaculture program, Ms Pfeiffer also has guinea fowl and a peacock in the paddock.

They help keep pests like lice, mite and ticks down.

Alpacas are highly intelligent animals. Allan Reinikka ROK051018aalpacas

ABOUT ALPACAS

Alpacas were introduced to Australia and New Zealand in 1989.

In 2014, there were approximately 150,000 alpacas in Australia.

They originated in South America and belong to the Camelid family

There are two breeds of alpacas. The Hucaya has crimp fleece, similar to that of a sheep.

Suri alpaca fleece is long, in twisted strands, smooth and shiny.

There are 22 different kinds of alpaca colours including white, fawn, brown, grey and black.

Pfeiffer Park Alpacas have both breeds and also every kind of colour.

Alpacas can live for 20-25 years, but the Pfeiffers usually move theirs on after five to six years.

A baby alpaca is called a cria and they are 5-9kgs when born.

Male alpacas are called wethers or guards.

THE PERFECT ANIMAL

Over the years, Ms Pfeiffer has learnt all you could to know about alpacas and now even trains other breeders.

She says they are the perfect animal with a number of good points in their favour, along with being "quite pretty".

"They are quite easy to manage, they are highly intelligent, they are a cross between a dog and horse intelligence wise," she said.

This intelligence makes them really easy to train.

Their manure is really sought after as well.

"It is a slow release pellet, it doesn't burn seeds or seedlings, it is one of the best manures you can get," Ms Pfeiffer said.

Alpacas can also be killed for their meat.

Ms Pfeiffer described alpaca meat as a cross between beef and lamb; it has a lamb consistency with a sweet beef flavour.

A baby alpaca is called a "cria” Allan Reinikka ROK051018aalpacas

SHEARING TIME

Just last month, Pfeiffer Park Alpacas turned into a sheep station.

All of the alpacas were shorn for their fibre, whether they were one day old or 15 - all alpacas are shorn at once so they are all on the one cycle.

"It is just like a sheep station... we bring shearers and sort through the fleece," Ms Pfeiffer said.

Most of the Pfeiffers alpaca's fibres go to New Zealand and Europe.

Alpaca fibre can be made into fleece, clothing, craft, yarn, bedding, carpets and more.

Soaps and creams can also be made from alpaca milk.

SHOWING TIME

Ms Pfeiffer breeds the alpacas for their fleeces and showing them.

Each year, she travels to Brisbane for the EKKA and then to Victoria for the National Alpaca Show - a total of 5000km in 10 days.

When showing them, it is about consistency of fibre, Ms Pfeiffer said.

"You are looking for consistency of microns across the body of the alpaca, consistency of colour, tense or strength, length of fibre, density," she said.

This can be controlled somewhat by their diet but most of it comes down to genetics and breeding.

"Not only the structure of the animal... the two animals you are putting together... look for her flaws and find a male that will fill that gap so that the progeny you put on the ground will be better than the two have put together," she said.

Alpacas are highly intelligent animal who communicate through humming. Allan Reinikka ROK051018aalpacas

LOOKING BACK

12 years ago, Ms Pfeiffer would have never expected her little alpaca venture would have turned out like this.

And to her husband's delight who was sceptical at the beginning, "it is hilarious".

"What he suspected was going to be a hobby income to this full blown business and I travel around Australia and the world selling and marketing the animals," she said.

PFEIFFER PARK ALPACAS:

295 Artillery road, Hedlow

Open to the public one day a year for Mother's Day to celebrate National Alpaca Week

http://www.ppalpacas.com.au

Follow them on Facebook

Alpacas like to live in herds. Allan Reinikka ROK051018aalpacas

ALPACA FAST FACTS