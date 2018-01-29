Menu
Home doesn't feel safe for 260,000

Member for Bundaberg David Batt.
THERE has been a big jump in the number of Queenslanders who do not feel safe in their own homes.

And nearly a million people don't feel safe walking around their neighbourhoods at night.

The worrying crime trends are outlined in the annual Productivity Commission report on police services.

Extensive research by the commission showed 260,000 Queenslanders felt unsafe in their own homes: a leap of 100,000 since a similar poll two years ago.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington blamed magistrates who often were soft on offenders and the Palaszczuk Government for weakening laws that favour offenders and made it tougher for police to do their job.

Ms Frecklington said the four policemen elected to Parliament at the last election for the LNP, including Member for Bundaberg David Batt, would strengthen the Opposition's authority on police matters in direct constrast to 'Labor's soft approach'.

Topics:  crime david batt lnp politics

