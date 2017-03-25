Home doctors need help but MP says stats are inaccurate

Residents living between Tweed Heads and Kingscliff will now have greater access to after-hours GPs, as House Call Doctor launches in the region on Monday 19th December

A NEW television ad campaign is calling on residents across Bundaberg to fight against Medicare cuts that could close the door on home visits.

House Call Doctor says the home doctor service, which is funded by Medicare through bulk billing, is being looked at under the Federal Government's review of the Medicare Benefit Schedule.

The ads call on residents to join the Protect Home Visits campaign and follow the online prompts to send letters to their MPs.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has been dragged into the debate, after House Call Doctor claimed his office had already received 200 letters from "furious” residents worried about changes to home visits.

But Mr O'Brien said the claim was "substantially inaccurate statements” and hit out at House Call Doctor.

"Claims of cuts to Medicare are mischievous nonsense,” Mr O'Brien said.

He said the government paid a record $7.1 billion to help nearly 21 million Australians with the cost of seeing their GP last year.

"The Coalition is increasing Medicare funding by $4 billion over the next four years.”

Mr O'Brien also said his office had not received anywhere near 200 letters seeking the maintenance of taxpayer subsidies to sustain the House Call Doctor business model.

"House Call Doctor is a private business, seeking to operate on taxpayer funds, returning taxpayer funded profits to its directors and shareholders,” he said.

But a House Call Doctor spokesperson said the company stood by the figure.

"IT people from Protect Home Visits checked the data yesterday and 725 people from Wide Bay have so far joined the campaign and 208 letters have been sent from Wide Bay constituents via the Protect Home Visits site,” the spokesperson said.

"In terms of House Call Doctor being a private business, virtually all health services including the local GP clincs are private businesses.”

Mr O'Brien said some medical professionals had raised concerns doctors were billing home visits as "urgent” to claim a higher fee.

Department of Health data shows $195 million was billed to Medicare for urgent after-hours visits in 2015, compared to $90.8 million in 2010.

Urgent home visits attract a rebate of $130-$150, compared to $55 for non-urgent visits.

"I support the use of house call doctors where urgent medical attention is required, but it is always best for people to seek treatment from their own GP who is familiar with their medical history,” Mr O'Brien said

"After hours home visits by GPs are only intended to be funded by Medicare in urgent situations only, it is not intended to be an alternative or substitute for regular GP services.”

House Call Doctor chief operating officer Craig Glover said the service was essential and any cuts to the Medicare rebate would hurt patients and put pressure on emergency departments.

"We treat people when their regular GP is closed at night and on weekends and we help take the pressure of emergency departments,” he said.

"What we need is for more people to be able to access house calls, not for the opposite to happen.”

Nearly 40,000 people have already signed up to the Protect Home Visits campaign. Visit www.house calldoctor.com.au.