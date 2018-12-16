Menu
BURNT TO GROUND: The house fire on Main St Gympie.
News

Home destroyed in Gympie, man escapes inferno

Philippe Coquerand
by
16th Dec 2018 8:49 PM | Updated: 17th Dec 2018 5:09 AM
A HOUSE has been destroyed by fire in the heart of Gympie.

Nobody was injured but it is believed an occupant in the house escaped the blaze which began at 7:15pm in Main Street.

It is believed the resident was relaxing with a beverage when the fire broke out.

The man escaped the blaze with his dog.

Five crews rushed tho the scene but were unable to save the home.

Neighbours reportedly used hoses to protect their homes from the raging flames.

A nearby resident who wished to remain anonymous said she smelt smoke from her house.

"We didn't hear anything, but we could smell smoke so we went outside and that's when we saw it was alight," she said.

"I'm still quite shocked, but it's good to hear nobody was injured."

A spokeswoman for QFES said nobody was hurt and was unable to say how the fire started.

"Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire," the spokeswoman said.

 

