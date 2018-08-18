Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Townsville Fire
News

Qld home damaged in fire

by KELSIE IORIO
18th Aug 2018 1:38 PM

A property in Munro St, Ayr has been significantly damaged by fire this afternoon.

Emergency services were first called to the property about 11.30am Saturday after a triple-0 call reporting the front room of the house was alight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the house was well involved when fire crews arrived.

"They used multiple teams in breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire," the spokeswoman said.

"All persons were out of the house."

Fire crews were still dampening down hot spots and ventilating the property about 1pm.

The full extent of the damage to the house was unknown, but the spokeswoman said it was likely significant.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were still on the scene and had treated two people, but had not yet transported anyone to hospital.

The nature of their injuries or conditions were unknown.

VIDEO: BRYAN LYNCH/FACEBOOK

Related Items

Show More
ayr editors picks fire

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Crews battle blaze at Gregory River

    BREAKING: Crews battle blaze at Gregory River

    Breaking QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a bushfire at Gregory River.

    • 18th Aug 2018 2:47 PM
    Wind warnings trigger large-scale fire ban

    Wind warnings trigger large-scale fire ban

    News Fire permits from Bundaberg to the Sunshine Coast are suspended

    • 18th Aug 2018 1:26 PM
    Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

    premium_icon Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

    News Department of Environment says it is premature to comment on wreck

    LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    premium_icon LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    News The company owes more than $1.2 million to the ATO

    Local Partners