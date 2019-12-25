Home construction could start in earnest

Developer Bill Moorhead said once the titles for each stage one block were registered he had no doubt construction would be underway in earnest.

Homes could be built in the new Bargara Headlands estate as soon as February after Bundaberg Regional Council signed off on the subdivision’s $5 million first stage.

Showing no signs of slowing down, a stage two operational works permit has also been lodged for the remaining 10 lots of Bargara Headlands.

“We’re hoping that the plans are registered in January with settlement in February, with new homes starting – that’s slabs in the ground – well before Easter, probably before the end of February,” Mr Moorhead said.

With 22 of Bargara Headland’s 35 stage one blocks already sold, he said new homeowners would be turning the sod as soon as possible.

He said the development had boosted the local economy and would continue to do so throughout the New Year. “What we’ve had is approximately 30 full time equivalent jobs here for the last six months.

“It’s been a significant employer for Bundaberg in what has been reasonably quiet times.

“We anticipate that number to double once houses start getting constructed.”

He said there were many aspects of this development he was proud of, including its water sensitive urban design and low luminance lighting incorporating smart technology sensors.