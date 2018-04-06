Menu
Fire crews at the scene of a house fire on Napier Rd, Laidley. The building was completely destroyed during the fire on April 6.
Fire crews at the scene of a house fire on Napier Rd, Laidley. The building was completely destroyed during the fire on April 6. Dominic Elsome
News

RSPCA called to rescue chickens, ducks from house fire

Emma Clarke
by
6th Apr 2018 6:50 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM

UPDATE 8.30AM: THE RSPCA has been called to a house fire at Laidley early this morning after a number of chickens and ducks were believed to be in danger.

Emergency services were called to the high set home on the intersection of Jordan St and Napier St just before 5am but the building was already well involved.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said crews went into action straight away but the home could not be saved.

AN RSPCA inspector from the Tooowoomba shelter is expected to attend the home today to check on the welfare of the poultry.

6.50AM: A HOME was completely destroyed in an intense fire at Laidley early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the high set home on the intersection of Jordan St and Napier St just before 5am but the building was already well involved.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said crews went into action straight away but the home could not be saved.

"The house was virtually destroyed, it was quite intense," the spokesperson said.

Five fire crews were able to bring the situation under control within half an hour and remained on scene until daylight, dampening down hotspots and making the scene safe.

Paramedics were also on scene but nobody needed treatment or to be taken to hospital. It is unclear if anybody was home at the time.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said crews would remain on scene this morning and the fire would be treated as suspicious until proved otherwise.

Fire investigations are continuing.

