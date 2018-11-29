Home care packages costing our seniors

FEES: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has called for transparency on costs to implement home care packages and shorten waiting times.

FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has called for transparency on costs to implement home care packages and shorten waiting times.

Mr Pitt spoke in the Federation Chamber on Tuesday evening, saying transparency around fees was a concern.

"We have had a number of constituents contact my office to express their concerns about what is being charged to administer home care packages. So I'm calling for more transparency from our service providers,” Mr Pitt said.

"I've got to say that it is unacceptable. This is taxpayers' money. It is being provided for a particular purpose, and the senior people of my electorate who do choose to stay at home are not being cared for sufficiently.

"What is the difference between these two charges? Why are they chewing up more than 30 to 40 per cent of the subsidy that is provided for home care services? In many cases, the fees being paid are substantially higher than the care being provided.”

Mr Pitt said constituents under a home care package were paying extremely high fees - but the level of those services just wasn't adding up to the high costs.

"For a home care package of level four, the government provided $4,546.50 for the month of September 2018. The administration charge was $586.50. The case management cost was $826.50. That is $1,413, or 31 per cent, of the amount provided. For that, they provided $79.65 worth of services for the month - $79 worth of services,” he said.

"... the long wait for level three and four packages continues. They simply don't understand, when they are classed as a priority level four, why they are still waiting eight to nine months.”

Mr Pitt said he hoped the minister for aged care Ken Wyatt would be successful in lobbying MYEFO for funding.